Famous comedian joins campaign to save ex-Garda's dog from being put down

A world-famous stand-up comedian and actor has joined a GoFundMe campaign to save an ex-garda's dog from being put down.

Former garda Donal Rodgers’ Jack Russell dog, Kim, was ordered by a court to be put down after she bit a woman while walking on the Strokestown Famine Trail in County Roscommon on March 6.

Ricky Gervais, creator of shows such as After Life, The UK Office and Extras, recently tweeted his support for Mr Rodgers, who is 84 years of age.

The 61-year-old is often associated with his dark and edgy style of humour, but he is also known for being a vocal supporter of animal rights, even announcing earlier this year that he has taken up a vegan diet.

When asked by another Twitter user named Caroline Dyer to share the man's story, Ricky agreed to do so.

In her tweet, Caroline Dyer claimed: "(An) 85 year old man going to lose his dog because it nipped a dog hating woman.

"This woman has been bitten 3 times now (who gets bitten by 3 dogs?) and had first 2 put down. One only a puppy."

@rickygervais please help Save Kim. High public exposure required. 85 year old man going to lose his dog because it nipped a dog hating woman. This woman has been bitten 3 times now (who gets bitten by 3 dogs?) and had first 2 put down. One only a puppy. https://t.co/TowKONAia2 — caroline dyer (@carolineinwales) August 9, 2022

In response, Gervais, who has over 15 million followers on the website, shared the tweet, calling the situation 'sad and frustrating,' along with the hashtag '#SaveKim.'

This is so sad and frustrating. Anyone out there know how this dog can be saved? #SaveKim https://t.co/kVaz8XWRWh — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 10, 2022

As of publication, more than 640 people have donated €12,500 to the GoFundMe campaign, surpassing the fundraiser’s goal of €5,000.