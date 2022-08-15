New look garda uniform comes into operation from today

A new garda uniform came into operation from 7 am on Monday morning, just the third time that the force has undergone a formal change of uniform in its 100 year history.

Over the past number of months a logistical operation delivered the new uniform to approximately 13,000 members of An Garda Síochána of Garda, Sergeant and Inspector rank, in excess of 560 Garda stations across every Garda Region, Division, District nationwide.

The new contemporary uniform incorporates elements such as durability, protection and functionality and the new elements consist of:

• Two tone Soft Shell Jacket

• Two Tone Waterproof Jacket

• Garda Blue Polo Shirt

• Operational Trousers

• Practical Base layers

"This is the first time that elements of the uniform, other than the uniform cap, will feature the Garda Crest and demonstrates the respect held by An Garda Síochána for this unique symbol as we enter the second century of policing in Ireland," a garda spokesperson said.

"The current uniform cap remains in operation as a unique and distinctive element of the Garda uniform," the spokesperson added.

A key finding of the internal Garda Cultural Audit 2018 was a desire from front-line Gardaí for a new, practical operational uniform.

Over 6,500 members of An Garda Síochána contributed to the findings of the Cultural Audit.

The new Garda Uniform is also a key recommendation outlined in the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland Report, ‘A Police Service For Our Future’.

In developing the uniform, An Garda Síochána embarked on a bottom-up collaboration through the Uniform Committee of An Garda Síochána, including international research and implementing a Pilot Project involving nearly 200 frontline Gardaí based at three Garda Stations (Tallaght, Henry Street and Bunclody).

These extensive collaborations and engagement designed An Garda Síochána’s new uniform ‘by Garda members, for Garda members’.

The contract for the manufacture, supply and delivery of the new uniform was signed in February 2021, and was awarded to James Boylan Safety Ltd (T/A JBS Group), an Irish SME company based in Monaghan.

JBS Group are a privately owned Irish Company established in 1944 that specialises in the supply of operational uniforms and protective supplies.

The contract was designed to ensure that the supply chain demonstrated high levels of sustainability where possible. The successful contractor has been awarded Eco Vadis Gold Rating in terms of sustainability ensuring a combination of the following:

• Reduction in Waste through enhanced stock controls

• Upgrading of traditional styles to avoid unnecessary obsolescence

• Reduction in environmental impacts using a variety of recycled materials

• Provision of end of life solution for work garments

An Garda Síochána previously updated its uniform policy to embrace the wearing of official headwear for religious and cultural reasons and beliefs including Turban, Kufi, Topi, Kippah, or Hijab.