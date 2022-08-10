Public warned against swimming in ESB reservoirs due to potential dangers

The public is being reminded of the potentially serious consequences of swimming in ESB reservoirs.
The warning comes ahead of expected high temperatures this week by Met Éireann, which yesterday (August 9) issued a yellow alert for Munster and Leinster.
According to the ESB, reservoirs are "inappropriate" for swimming due to deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground.
The waters include reservoirs at Poulaphouca in Co Wicklow, Golden Falls and Leixlip in County Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in County Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare, and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal.
COOLING OFF... Jumping off the cliff at the Rougey Pool at Bundoran Beach during the good spell of hot weather Picture Thomas Gallagher
