'Magnificent birds' - Taoiseach releases formerly extinct eagles into the wild

A formerly extinct species of eagle chicks have been released into the wild by the Taoiseach.

Micheál Martin joined the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) in Tarbert, Co Kerry on Friday August 4 to release White-tailed Eagles as part of a long-term initiative to re-establish a population of the iconic bird in Ireland.

The species was initially driven to extinction in the 19th century by human persecution.

Having followed the project for a number of years, Taoiseach Martin said seeing the eagles take to the skies will "last long" in his memory.

He said, "It is wonderful to see the development since the first introduction of chicks a number of years ago. These white-tailed eagles are magnificent birds which will play a key role in a functioning ecosystem, after having been driven to extinction in the 19th Century as a result of human actions.

"I want to pay tribute to all those involved in this incredible project, from the National Parks and Wildlife Service to local farmers, local communities and conservation bodies.

"The project, of course, underlines in practical terms Ireland’s commitment to implementing the UN Convention on Biological Diversity. I am particularly grateful to the Norwegian authorities and colleagues for their collaboration which has enabled this exciting reintroduction to happen.”

The eagles were collected under licence in Norway by the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA) and co-workers. All the birds have been fitted with satellite tags in Ireland to enable their progress to be followed and their integration into the existing Irish breeding population monitored.



As they mature, the chicks will join and strengthen the small Irish breeding population that has become established since the reintroduction programme began in 2007. Thirty one young eagles from Norway have been released over the last two years, and the 16 birds being released this year will bring the total to 47.



Since the first phase of the reintroduction programme (2007-2011), the project has been hugely successful, with birds dispersing throughout Ireland and farther afield and creating breeding populations.

Satellite data already shows that two birds released in 2020 have paired up with older birds and have established territories in Ireland.

However, despite this success a scientific review of the reintroduction project indicated the small population is still vulnerable to mortality factors such as illegal poisoning.

The breeding population was also negatively impacted by Avian Influenza in 2018 and 2021, Storm Hannah in 2019, and indeed, adverse weather in other years during the nesting period.

It's hoped this week's supplementary release will bolster the existing population and ensure its viability.

Another release is planned for tomorrow (Tuesday August 9) when the Norwegian Ambassador along with a group of visiting Norwegians - who collected the eagles in Norway and made this re-introduction programme possible - will visit Killarney National Park.