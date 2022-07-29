Donald Trump to visit Clare at the end of August

Former US president Donald Trump is to make a private visit to his hotel in Co Clare at the end of August, it is understood.

The businessman is to visit Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg in what will be his first visit to Ireland since 2019.

Mr Trump, then first lady Melania Trump spent two nights at the five-star Trump hotel to much local and media fanfare, meeting local school children who waved US flags while he played a round of golf.

During the trip, Mr Trump’s two sons Eric and Donald Junior pulled pints in a local pub, while a number of White House staff went into Doonbeg village one evening and spent time listening to traditional Irish music.

It is unconfirmed whether Mr Trump will travel with his family, or on what exact dates he will travel to Clare.

According to the Irish Mirror, which first reported the story, the visit is planned to last two or three days.

A US House of Representatives committee is currently investigating the Capitol Hill riots on January 6 2021, including the extent of Mr Trump’s alleged involvement.

Over the past month, evidence given during the committee’s public hearings have created a stark narrative of a defeated Mr Trump “detached from reality”, clinging to his claims of voter fraud and working to reverse his presidential election defeat.