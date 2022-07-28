Murder investigation launched after man's body found in Northern Irish housing estate

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in a housing estate in Northern Ireland.
Victor Hamilton, 63, was found in Orkney Drive in Ballymena, Co Antrim yesterday morning (Wednesday July 27).
Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Shortly after 7.50am, police received a report that the body of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton had been discovered in the driveway of his home.
“The investigation is at a very early stage and I would urge anyone with information or anyone who was in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena on Tuesday night, July 26, into the early hours of Wednesday morning to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 273 of 27/07/22.”
Police and forensic officers had been in the estate throughout yesterday and a white forensic tent was erected at the front of the property.
Figures show 36% of the population of the Buncrana local electoral area is fully vaccinated and has received a first booster
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.