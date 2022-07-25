Teenage driver dies after car collides with roadside tree

A teenage driver has died after colliding with a roadside tree over the weekend.
Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal collision yesterday (Sunday July 24) in the townland of Ballinruddery near Listowel, Co Kerry.
The male driver (aged 19) was removed to University Hospital Kerry after being pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.
The R555 road is currently closed in Ballinruddery as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.
Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them, particularly any road users travelling in the area who may have camera (including dash cam) footage.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
The Inishowen Gospel Choir is back enjoying the joys of singing together and is holding weekly rehearsals in Carndonagh and Derry
Oisin O'Flaherty of Buncrana and Downings' Keelan McGroddy met in the All-County League last night and face one another again next month in the Donegal IFC
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.