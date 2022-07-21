 Gardaí investigate after woman found with serious injuries dies in hospital

Gardaí are investigating "unexplained circumstances" surrounding the death of a woman in her 50s.

According to An Garda Síochána, the woman was discovered with serious injuries at a Limerick residence on Tuesday evening (July 19) and taken to University Hospital Limerick where she passed away yesterday (July 20).

A post-mortem examination is currently being undertaken by Dr Margaret Bolster, State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí in Limerick had attended an incident that occurred in the Windmill Street area of Limerick earlier on the evening of July 19 and enquiries to date suggest that the deceased may have frequented a residence on Windmill Street in the day or days prior to her discovery with serious injuries on July 19.

The scene at Cois Deel, Rathkeale, was preserved and a technical examination has been conducted.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information in relation to these incidents to contact them.

In particular Gardaí wish to speak to any persons who were in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday July 17 and Tuesday July 19 who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and CCTV) of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.