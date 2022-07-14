From home-made pup-sicles to sunscreen - how to keep your dog safe during a heatwave

With Ireland set to endure scorching temperatures of 30C from Sunday, it is important to be aware of safety and the threat of heatstroke for your dog.

As the weather starts to heat up, Dogs Trust have got some valuable tips on how you can help keep your dog safe and happy this Summer!

"Heatstroke is a real danger for our furry friends as they can’t regulate their body temperature the same way as we can and so it’s important to take preventative steps to ensure your dog stays cool in hot weather," they said

They advise you to never leave your dog alone in a car, no matter what the weather is like. Even just a few minutes can prove fatal to a dog.

For example, on a 22-degree Celsius day, the temperature inside a car can rise by 11 degrees in just 10 minutes. Opening a window or parking in the shade does very little to offset this.

It is advisable to try to exercise your dog in the cooler parts of the day such as early in the morning or late in the evening when the sun isn’t so hot. "Make sure not to over-do it either!" is the advice.

"It’s also important to remember the five-second test. Press your hand down on to the tarmac for five-seconds – if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws!" Dogs Trust advise.

It is advisable to bring cold water with you - pop up dog bowls are particularly useful.



Make sure your dog has a constant supply of water to drink at home too. Place a few water bowls in different locations around the house and make sure there’s one outside in the shade too.

"Another great way to make sure your dog stays hydrated is by freezing some of their favourite toys in water or making an ice-lick with frozen treats inside. This will encourage them to lick the ice which will help to hydrate them!" they say.

It's important for a dog to always has a nice, shaded spot both indoors and outdoors where they can escape the heat of the sun. On especially hot days, you can put out a damp towel for them to lie on to keep them even cooler.

"Make sure to replace or rewet it often though, as it can dry out quickly! Never place a damp towel over a dog as it could actually cause their temperature to rise," Dogs Trust say.

It is worth giving hairy dogs a trim ahead of the hot weather.

If you do have to bring your dog on a journey, use a car sunblind to provide your dog with some shade while you’re driving. "Don’t forget to stop for water and toilet breaks too!" Dogs Trust say.

"When it comes to sun safety, don’t forget that just like humans, dogs can get sunburnt too, so try to limit the amount of sun exposure they’re getting. Be especially careful with dogs that have white or very thin fur particularly around the ear tips and bridge of their nose," Dogs Trust added.

If you’re considering using sunscreen on your dog, always seek the advice of a registered vet beforehand, even if it’s labelled at “Pet-Safe” or “Dog-Friendly”.

Make your dog a cooling pup-sicle just like the ones the dogs in the Dogs Trust rehoming centre enjoyed!

Simply blend together a banana, three tablespoons of natural low-fat yoghurt, and a spoonful of xylitol-free peanut butter and pop it in the freezer for a few hours to set.