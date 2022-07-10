Search

10 Jul 2022

National Day of Commemoration ceremonies take place across Ireland

National Day of Commemoration ceremonies take place across Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jul 2022 5:05 PM

Ceremonies to mark Ireland’s National Day of Commemoration have taken place across the country.

The events honoured Irish men and women who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.

The main ceremony was held at the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland following an inter-faith service.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and other members of the Government also attended the Dublin ceremony.

Representatives of families whose loved ones died in past wars or on UN service as well as descendants of the leaders of the 1916 rebellion were invited.

The ceremony concluded with a gun salute, the playing of the Last Post and national anthem, and an Air Corps flypast.

Other commemorative events were held in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford on Sunday morning.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media