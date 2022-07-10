Batches of instant food snack recalled due to pesticide fears

Batches of an instant food snack have been recalled due to fears that it may contain an unauthorised pesticide.
The batches of Lucky Me! Instant Noodles are being recalled due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).
This pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU.
"Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there may be health issues if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide over a long period of time," the FSAI said.
"Therefore, exposure to this substance needs to be minimised. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches," the FSAI added.
