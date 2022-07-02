Family of woman missing for 11 days concerned for her welfare

The family of a woman missing for eleven days are concerned for her welfare.
Forty four year old Geraldine Clarke went missing from her home in Ballymun in Dublin 9 on Tuesday June 21.
She is described as being 5'11" in height with black hair, a slim build and hazel eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing dark bottoms and a dark green jacket.
Anyone with information on Geraldine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
