Basic Payment Scheme Refund of more than €20m announced for over 100,000 farmers across Ireland
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD, announced on Friday (June 1) the commencement of payments of over €21.7 million to approximately 100,000 farmers.
This money was deducted from 2020 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) payments under Financial Discipline and is now being reimbursed to farmers in line with the EU regulations.
Minister McConalogue stated, "I am pleased to confirm that these payments are now being reimbursed to eligible farmers. These payments will bring the total paid to Irish farmers under the 2020 Basic Payment Scheme to over €1.183 billion."
