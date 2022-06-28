Draft laws to enable reintroduction of mask-wearing ‘purely precautionary’

Laws that would allow for the reintroduction of mask-wearing in Ireland are set to be drafted as a precautionary measure.
The move, outlined at Cabinet on Tuesday, is understood to be a preparatory step in case such a public health measure is required in the event of the Covid-19 situation worsening this coming winter.
A Government source insisted the work on draft laws by the Department of Health is “purely precautionary”.
The source added that there is “no intention” to introduce the legislation in the Dail ahead of the summer recess.
Previous emergency legislation introduced at the height of the coronavirus pandemic has since lapsed, meaning there is currently no legal basis for reintroducing mask-wearing if the Government wanted to.
