'Significant' impact of rising fuel costs on families revealed in AA survey

The full impact of surging petrol and diesel costs on households has been laid bare in a new survey by AA Ireland.

The new survey shows that 80% of motorists are affected by rising fuel prices in Ireland, with more than half of these “significantly affected” by the rising costs.

The poll of over 4,200 motorists reveals that 27% of respondents spend more than €100 a month filling their petrol vehicle, while 34% spend more than €100 a month filling their diesel vehicle.

This survey was carried out in early June, but based on current prices it would cost around €108 to fill a petrol car.*

Because of the rising costs, 1 in 10 have switched their mode of transport to walking instead of driving and 9% have started using public transport.

When asked what would help rising costs, 37% said they want to see a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT), 1 in 5 want to see carbon tax reduced, 3 in 10 want further cuts to excise duty, while 23% of respondents want all tax removed from fuel.

35% of respondents want a temporary price cap introduced, 23% want more incentives for purchasing electric vehicles while 23% want proper alternative options such as public transport.

The survey exposed how high fuel costs are affecting people’s daily lives; 42% said what they spend on their weekly food shop has been affected and 49% said the costs have forced them to cut out fun or pleasurable activities with their family.

When asked if they will ‘staycation’ this year, 3 in 10 said they are less likely to holiday in Ireland, while 18% will holiday abroad instead.

The survey results come as petrol prices have increased by 11.5% in the last 2 weeks, up from an average of €1.91 per litre to €2.13.

This is 41% more expensive than last year and 66% more expensive than two years ago. Diesel is now 45% more expensive than last year, jumping from €1.41 per litre to €2.05 per litre.

Figures from the AA show it now costs the average motorist €750 more than last year to fill their petrol car for the year, with the average diesel driver now spending €640 more per year compared to 2021.

“We are reaching very worrying levels in terms of fuel costs and the survey shows that these fuel costs are affecting other areas of family life, such as food shopping and family activities,” said AA Ireland spokesperson, Anna Cullen.

“Where people can, they should use public transport, walk and cycle, but this isn’t always possible in rural areas, where public transport options can be limited.”

*Average Petrol price of €2.13 as of June 13th 2022.