People urged to get second booster vaccination amid 'stark' hospital numbers for Covid-19

Stark figures for Covid-19 numbers in hospital have prompted the Health Minister to urge people to get their second booster vaccination.

"We are all aware that there has been a very rapid increase in people in hospital now with Covid," Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

"What's concerning... is that we have seen a threefold increase. If I had one message - it's to ask those who are over 65 and those who are immunosuppressed, if they haven't yet got the second booster, to do so," the Minister for Health said.

"The figures are quite stark in terms of how important it is to get a booster. The latest advice I have is that of those 600 or so patients in hospital, more than 7 in 10 of them are over 65 years of age, but quite worryingly, less than half of the people over 65 have got the second booster," he said.

Latest figures show there were 626 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Tuesday morning, an increase of 20 on the same time yesterday.

Despite the rising numbers, there are no plans to reintroduce the mandatory use of face masks or other public health measures.