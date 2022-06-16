Deadline extended for scheme aiding 'critically important' Irish horticulture sector

The application deadline for a scheme supporting the "critically important" Irish horticulture sector has been extended.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, today (Thursday June 16) announced the short extension to the Horticulture Exceptional Payment Scheme (HEPS), which will now close to applications at midnight on Friday June 24.

HEPS - which will provide a once-off payment to plant growers - had previously been due to close on Friday June 17.

The scheme is designed to ensure the short-term security and long-term viability of the horticulture industry, particularly subsectors most at risk including the field vegetable, mushroom and apple sectors.

The support measure - worth €2.8 million - is funded from Ireland’s allocation of European Commission aid to producers in agricultural sectors impacted by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Applicants are advised to familiarise themselves with the terms and conditions and FAQs for answers to the most common queries.

Completed application forms and supporting documentation should be emailed to heps@agriculture.gov.ie by the new deadline.

More details on the scheme can be found here.