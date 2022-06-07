MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding missing 60-year-old man

John is known to frequent Tramore in Co. Waterford
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 60-year-old John Power who is missing from his home in Monasterevin, Co. Kildare since Thursday afternoon, June 2, 2022.
John is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build. He has black hair and blue eyes. It is not known what John was wearing at the time he went missing.
John is known to frequent Tramore in Co. Waterford.
Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Group from left, are Athena McLaughlin, Emma Doherty, Rhianna Gallagher, Aoife Smyth and Laura Doherty. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.