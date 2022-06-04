Almost €5 million worth of cocaine seized after staggering Garda operation
Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau have seized approximately €4.69m worth of cocaine and arrested a man following an operation in Dublin on Friday, June 3.
As part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, officers stopped a vehicle in the Leopardstown area of East Dublin.
During the course of the operation, 67 kilogrammes of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €4,690,000 was seized.
A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Dundrum Garda Station.
Commenting on the operation, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said, "The successful outcome to an operation undertaken by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, involving the seizure of cocaine with a street sale value close to €5 million, reflects the Garda Síochána’s determination to dismantle organised crime groups that trade in drugs.”
Investigations are ongoing.
