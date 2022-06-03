Search

03 Jun 2022

Fewer than 0.5% of vehicles caught speeding in first 12 hours of Slow Down Day

Fewer than 0.5% of vehicles caught speeding in first 12 hours of Slow Down Day

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Jun 2022 11:17 AM

The speed of over 100,000 vehicles was checked by An Garda Síochána during the first twelve hours of National Slow Down Day. 

Between 7am and 7pm yesterday (Thursday June 2), Gardai detected 486 vehicles out of 108,231 travelling beyond the speed limit. 

This marks a rate of fewer than 0.5%. 

Many speeding offences took place in 50km/h zones, such as on Bridge Street in Kilcormac, Co Offaly (81km/h), Pontoon Road in Castlebar, Co Mayo (80km/h), Leopardstown Road in Dublin 18 (86km/h), and the R265 Porthall in Ballindrait, Co Donegal (85km). 

A motorist on the N83 at Beagh, Brownsgrove, Co Galway was detected travelling at 142km/h in an 80km/h zone, while another vehicle was caught travelling 140km/h on the N4 Doddsborough in Lucan, Co Dublin. 

Both were travelling approximately 60km/h above the speed limit. 

Drivers travelling at 97km/h in 80km/h zones were detected on the R245 Cashelshanaghan in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, the L3700 Cloonymeenaghan in Riverstown, Co Sligo, and on the N52 Mounthenry in Birr, Co Offaly. 

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to motorists to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads. 

Gardai will continue to monitor speeds during the course of the June bank holiday weekend. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media