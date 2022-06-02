Boy who died in Midlands swimming pool tragedy remembered as 'happy beautiful boy'

The six-year-old boy who died after a swimming pool accident at the Tullamore Court Hotel in Offaly has been remembered as a "happy beautiful boy running around the yard."

Oliver Forde has been named locally as the victim of the tragic accident which occurred last Sunday, May 29. The boy was brought to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin where he passed away on Tuesday, May 31.

He was laid to rest on Thursday at St Agnes' Church, Crumlin where he was from. He was the beloved son of Denis and Nina and brother to Jack and Lucas.

In tributes posted to RIP.ie, friends, family and neighbours remembered a vibrant little boy.

One tribute read: "I'm so sorry for the loss of your beautiful baby boy Oliver. He was always such a happy beautiful boy running around the yard. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this horrible time."

Another said: "There are no words that will make this any easier for you all. An absolute tragedy, may Oliver send you the strength to guide each other through the days and weeks ahead. Heaven has gained an absolute perfect angel. Condolences to each and every one of you affected by Oliver's untimely death. And may he rest in the arms of the Lord. Rip beautiful boy."

Hundreds more tributes were paid:

"Nina, Denis, Jack and Lucas. My heart goes out to you, such a shock, your gorgeous beloved son Oliver, always the superhero, he packed so much into his 6yrs, so full of life, well-loved and that smile. Our thoughts and prayers are with you," one person wrote.

"I will miss his smiles as he skipped past in the yard. Heaven has certainly gained an angel who will watch over you all. Our thoughts and prayers are with you," another shared.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardai are investigating the death of a male child, aged 6 years, following an incident at a premises in Co Offaly that occurred on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

“The child was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin where they later passed. A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court. No further information is available.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said: “I can confirm the HSA are aware of this incident and the relevant enquiries are being made.”