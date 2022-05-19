'Know before you go' - Minister issues Covid safety advice to people holidaying abroad

The Minister for Defence has issued safety advice to people travelling abroad during the summer season.

Minister Simon Coveney published the advice today (Thursday May 19) due to the continued easing of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions at popular holiday destinations.

He said, "For many, this summer will be the first time travelling abroad since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. My department and I want to ensure that Irish citizens are equipped with all the necessary information before they travel to ensure a stress-free and well-deserved holiday.

"I would advise everyone going abroad this summer to ‘Know Before you Go’ - check our travel advice for your destination country for relevant information about Covid-19 restrictions and entry requirements, safety & security, visas, and more."

Although Ireland has lifted its Covid-19 entry requirements, they are still in place in many countries including Spain, which has made the decision to prolong existing entry rules until June 15.

The minister continued: "Those travelling this summer should be mindful of the required health documentation and ensure that their EU Digital Covid Certificates are valid, if required for the country they wish to visit."

He also offered general travel advice, including checking passport dates and buying travel insurance.

He said, "The fastest way to renew your Irish passport is through the Passport Online service. I would also urge all those travelling to purchase comprehensive travel insurance and that citizens travelling to continental Europe carry a European Health Insurance Card."

A number of Irish embassies and consulates across the world are available to Irish citizens in cases of trouble or emergency, with the minister urging people to be aware of the nearest one.

He said, "All those travelling should be aware of your nearest Irish Embassy or Consulate while abroad, and anyone travelling further afield should register their details with us via our online Citizens’ Registration service, so that we can contact you should an unforeseen crisis arise while you are travelling."