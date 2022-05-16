Search

16 May 2022

Govt releases data on number of Ukrainian refugees enrolled in Irish schools

Govt releases data on number of Ukrainian refugees enrolled in Irish schools

Reporter:

Reporter

16 May 2022 5:52 PM

Almost 6,000 Ukrainian child refugees are enrolled in Irish schools, the Department of Education has confirmed. 

Close to 4,000 pupils are enrolled in primary schools nationwide, while 1,875 are in post-primary schools. 

Most students are enrolled in Co Dublin (1,100), followed by Co Cork (536), Co Kerry (535) and Co Clare (441). 

The lowest number of secondary school students from Ukraine can be found in Roscommon (7), with the largest number in Dublin (369). 

Seven hundred and thirty one children are registered in primary schools in Dublin, with just 12 in Monaghan. 

Seventy two Ukrainian pupils are in post-primary education in Waterford with 139 in primary education, while 21 secondary students are in Carlow with 44 in primary school. 

According to the Department of Education, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) are in place to assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools. 

It's hoped REALT will help to meet the needs of Ukrainian child refugees as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department in developing new capacity where required, and co-ordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area. 

The teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures for people coming to Ireland after fleeing war in Ukarine. 

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available here.

The Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month. 

Data on enrollment numbers nationwide is accurate as of May 13. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media