FOOD SAFETY: Popular store recalls batches of chicken products due to salmonella fears

The food department of a popular store is recalling batches of chicken products due to the possible presence of salmonella.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), twelve products are being removed from shelves, with consumers advised not to eat implicated batches already purchased.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the affected batches.

The products include the 14-piece classic sandwich platter, Roast Chicken and Salad Sandwich, Roast Chicken and Bacon Sandwich, Made Without Wheat Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Sandwich, Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap, Classic mini roll selection, the Coronation Chicken Deli Filler, Chicken and Bacon Layered Salad, Chargrilled Chicken Caesar Salad, Chicken Honey Mustard Pasta Salad, Café Gluten Free Chicken Salad Sandwich, and the Café Classic Sandwich Selection.

Use-by dates range from May 11 to May 16 (full list below).

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection - but this can range between 6 and 72 hours - and usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have more severe illness.