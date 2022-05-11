Search

11 May 2022

Two arrested after gardai discover cannabis bunker and seize drugs valued at €70,000

Reporter:

David Power

11 May 2022 12:22 PM

A woman and a man have been arrested after a cannabis bunker was discovered by gardai and cannabis valued in excess of €70,000 was seized. 

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit seized cannabis in excess of €70,000 and arrested two persons following a search in Dunmore, Co. Galway on Tuesday, May 10.


 
Gardaí, who carried out the search under warrant, discovered an underground bunker at the premises.

Cannabis plants worth €52,800 and cannabis herb valued at €11,500 were seized.
 
A woman in her 60s and a man in his 30s were both arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained at Galway Divisional Headquarters under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
 
A follow up search was carried out in Galway city later in the evening, and a further €6,000 in cannabis herb was discovered.
 
All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations ongoing.

Local News

