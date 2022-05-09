Search

09 May 2022

Taoiseach says there is 'no evidence' of a visit to Ireland by President Biden

Taoiseach says there is 'no evidence' of a visit to Ireland by President Biden

Reporter:

David Power

09 May 2022 11:16 AM

Taoiiseach Micheál Martin said he is unaware of a planned visit by US President Joe Biden in October, which was reported over the weekend. 

"I have no evidence of that," he said. 

"That's a matter for the President. He is always welcome in Ireland and I have said that to him," the Taoiseach told RTE's Morning Ireland radio show on Monday. 

"He is looking forward to coming to Ireland at some stage, but there are not dates or anything like that," he added. 

However, there has been a general discussion about a visit at some stage. 

"There's an open invitation to President Biden but we have had no confirmation, no evidence, no indication of a visit from President Biden," Mr Martin said. 

He added that the US President is very consumed with the war on Ukraine. 

"And that's the big issue at the moment," the Taoiseach said. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media