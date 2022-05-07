Search

07 May 2022

Macron promises 'A fair method to govern France' as he's inaugurated for another 5 year term

Macron promises 'A fair method to govern France' as he's inaugurated for another 5 year term

The French premier vowed to take action to avoid any further escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine

Reporter:

Reporter

07 May 2022 2:36 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

French President Emmanuel Macron has been inaugurated for a second term, vowing to take action to avoid any further escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine and to promote France and Europe on the world stage.

Mr Macron was re-elected for another five years on April 24 in a run-off contest that saw him beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

He said at the Elysee palace in Paris: “The time ahead will be that of resolute action for France and for Europe.”


Mr Macron reviews military troops 

Mr Macron also promised to “first take action to avoid any escalation following Russia’s aggression in Ukraine”.

The French leader pledged to “take action relentlessly with a goal, which is to be a more independent nation, to live better and to build our own French and European responses to the century’s challenges”.

He also promised to find a “fair method” to govern the country and ease social tensions by making the government and parliament work together with unions, associations and other people from the political, economic, social and cultural world.


Mr Macron delivers a speech at the Elysee palace 

For a president at ease with speaking for hours on end, Mr Macron’s speech was surprisingly short — and handwritten.

But afterwards, he took his time to chat individually with scores of guests.

While he presided over strict lockdowns and coronavirus vaccine mandates as the pandemic swept through France, most restrictions have now been lifted and there was no sign of masks or social distancing at Mr Macron’s inauguration.


Mr Macron signs a document during the ceremony, which followed his election win over his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen 

The event seemed unusually child-friendly for French presidential ceremonies, with several dignitaries bringing their children – with at least two in baby strollers.

Mr Macron, 44, has no children of his own but has step-children and grandchildren, some of whom were present at the ceremony.

About 500 guests were invited to the ceremony. They came primarily from the world of politics, though also included actors, health care workers, military officers and former presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

Most of those who received a coveted invite to the event were white men in suits, despite a growing push for diversity in French politics.


Brigitte Macron 

Upon his arrival in the reception hall of the Elysee, Mr Macron winked at his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The president of the Constitutional Council read out the results of the election and Mr Macron was given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest distinction, before making his speech.

He then went to the gardens of the Elysee palace and listened to 21 cannon shots being fired from the Invalides plaza to mark the event, in line with tradition.

Mr Macron also reviewed the military. Troops present at the ceremony included part of the crew of the Monge, the French navy’s second-biggest ship, which is key to France’s nuclear deterrent. It was notably used for the tests of France’s nuclear-capable submarine-launched M51 missiles.

The symbol can be seen as a show of force at times when France is deeply involved in efforts to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, having sent truck-mounted cannons and other heavy weapons.

Mr Macron’s second term will formally start on May 14.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media