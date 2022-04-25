Battery recycling provides a financial boost for LauraLynn children's charity

Ireland's only children's hospice, LauraLynn, has received funding of €40,000 thanks to battery recycling in 2021.

The funding from WEEE Ireland brings its total contribution to €520,000 since the partnership first began 11 years ago.

The gift will provide much-needed overnight respite stays for dozens of children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

LauraLynn relies primarily on fundraised income to run its services and the donations from WEEE Ireland since 2011 have helped to provide vital hospice care to children, symptom management and therapies, practical and emotional supports for families, plus end of life and bereavement care.

This year’s €40,000 donation, generated from the recycling of batteries across 2021, will provide overnight respite breaks for families – allowing parents to be “mum and dad” instead of full-time carers, and giving the family a chance to rest, recharge, relax and enjoy precious time together.

Since opening its campus in Leopardstown, South Dublin, in 2011, LauraLynn has cared for over 500 children and their families, with more than 340 currently receiving care and support.

Every battery recycled by WEEE Ireland goes towards a donation fund to support this vital work.

''The funds that we have received from WEEE Ireland as a result of the battery campaign have had such a positive impact on the children and families who avail of LauraLynn's care and specialised supports,” said Kerry McLaverty, CEO, LauraLynn.

“Over the last 11 years, the campaign has helped us to raise awareness of our services and our ongoing need for support and donations as Ireland’s only children’s hospice. To reach a milestone of over €500,000 is just incredible. We are so grateful to WEEE Ireland for this partnership and support.

“LauraLynn would also like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took the time to recycle their batteries. It may seem like a small thing, but for the children and families who rely on LauraLynn, and for the environment, it is huge and very impactful.”

Leo Donovan, CEO of WEEE Ireland, said: “WEEE Ireland is delighted to be part of LauraLynn's story since 2011. As well as supporting the fantastic work of LauraLynn, recycling batteries plays a huge part in helping protect the environment for future generations.”

He is encouraging the public to gather waste batteries for recycling and avoid throwing them in household bins.

“For the millions of batteries not recycled properly every year, we lose precious elements and important resources. Plus the hazardous material they release has an impact on human health and our environment,” said Mr Donovan.

“Recycling used batteries properly is as simple as consumers bagging them up on their next shopping or recycling trip.

“Any retailer or supermarket that sells batteries will take them back for recycling. That’s in addition to the hundreds of recycling centres across the country.”

Last year, the equivalent of almost 55 million AA batteries were recycled by households in counties where WEEE Ireland operates.

WEEE Ireland is the country’s largest e-waste recycling scheme, representing most of the Irish battery industry and household, electrical and electronic industry, which has a producer responsibility to organise and finance the environmental management of their products at end of life.