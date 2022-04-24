Search

Search for missing 21 year old stood down as body recovered

24 Apr 2022

 

The search for a missing 21 year old has been stood down following the recovery of a body. 

An Garda Síochána discovered the body in the River Road area of Ashtown Co Dublin yesterday (Saturday April 23) following a public appeal to help trace the whereabouts of Craig Gifford. 

Craig was reported missing from his home in Finglas on Wednesday April 20, with Gardai alerted after family expressed concern for his wellbeing. 

Gardai would like to thank the public for their assistance with the appeal. 

