Prosecutors receive file on disclosure of confidential document by Varadkar

A Garda investigation into the disclosure of a confidential document by Leo Varadkar has been completed and a file of evidence has been sent to prosecutors.

The Tánaiste is under investigation for passing a copy of the official document to a friend of his while he was Taoiseach.

Varadkar has admitted that in April 2019 he sent a copy of a doctors’ pay deal between the State and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to Dr Maitiu O Tuathail.

Dr O Tuathail was head of the rival organisation, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), at the time.

Varadkar has apologised for disclosing the document but has denied breaking any laws.

He has said he does not think his actions will result in criminal charges.

Varadkar is due to become Taoiseach again in December 2022, replacing Micheál Martin as part of the coalition deal that saw Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party form a government in 2020.

A Garda spokesman said today (Saturday April 23): “An Garda Síochána can confirm that an investigation file on this matter has been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for its consideration.

“As this matter is now for consideration by the Office of the DPP, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting any further.”