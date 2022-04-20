New advice for departing airport passengers as wait times are cut

People flying from Dublin Airport will not need to arrive as early for flights after Dublin Airport Authority has revised its advice on security screening issues.

There have been lengthy queues at the airport in the past few weeks. On one weekend morning, queues stretched to outside the airport building.

Advice on arrival prior to departure has changed and anyone due to fly out of the airport to an EU or UK short-haul destination in the coming days is asked to arrive up to two and a half hours before their departure time.

In a statement, the DAA said: "Passengers flying on short-haul flights taking off after 08.30 are advised not to arrive at the airport any earlier than 06.00."

For long-haul flights, it recommends that passengers arrive up to three and a half hours before departure.

The DAA explained that this will "alleviate pressure on the passenger security screening area".

Before travelling to the airport, passengers are advised to check with their airline as to when check-in and bag drop-off opens.

Passengers due to fly out of @DublinAirport are advised to arrive up to 2.5 hours before the departure of short-haul flights to Europe & UK & up to 3.5 hours for long-haul. Passengers on short-haul flights taking off after 08.30 are advised not to arrive any earlier than 06.00. pic.twitter.com/Dp9uXN2DDH — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 19, 2022

They are also being advised to check-in for their flight online where possible.

The latest advice comes after security queuing times improved since the end of March and over the Easter weekend, the DAA said.

Security screening will also stay open 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Terminal 1, the DAA confirmed, with security open in Terminal 2 from 4am.

The DAA said around 200,000 passengers departed Dublin Airport over the Easter weekend.

According to the DAA, it is in the process of recruiting almost 300 new security screening staff.

Passengers are requested to wear a mask for their entire airport journey.