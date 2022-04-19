Volunteer teachers sought to help teach Ukrainian refugees English

An appeal has been made for volunteer teachers to help teach English online to Ukrainian adults in Ireland.

The call has been made by eTeachers Global, an international online English teaching business for adult students based in County Roscommon.

Usually, the company stipulates that all teachers on the platform are qualified primary/secondary teachers, are registered with the Teaching Council and hold English Language Education qualifications. Teachers are individually verified and vetted by the eTeachers global recruitment team.

Horrified by the unfolding events in Ukraine, company CEO Joan Gilligan discussed with her team what eTeachers Global could do to help Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.

Stuart McNamara, the company's chief Technology officer and a military veteran, has spent many years of service on humanitarian and peacekeeping duties in areas of conflict all around the world. This wealth of experience led eTeachers Global to recognise that their platform technology could effectively be used to support teachers and students from Ukraine.

"Working with our developers, we have made our platform freely available to teachers who wish to help, and freely available to Ukrainian adults to use," Joan Gilligan said.

"The aim is to help Ukrainians adapt to life in Ireland and support them as they learn English for work and for day-to-day living here," she added.

Joan has worked in the education sector for many years and has confidence there are many teachers who will offer their skills and time free of charge.

Teachers must hold registration with the Teaching Council and preferably have a qualification in teaching English as an additional language. This additional ELE qualification is not essential for volunteer teachers.

Teachers can teach on a one-to-one or small group basis. They can cater for individual needs which may not always be possible in a large group setting e.g., someone may need help with the English needed for taking up a catering or healthcare job.

During lockdown, many teachers quickly adapted to teaching online and now have the skills to do so effectively. For any teachers who may need help setting up, eTeachers Global IT team are on hand to help.

"Covid has negatively impacted on schools with both pupil and staff absences so understandably not everyone is in a position to help. It may suit teachers who are job-sharing, on career break or retired and who can commit to as little as an hour a week. The booking calendar on the platform is easily adjusted by teachers themselves to reflect their availability," said Joan.

As part of the initiative, eTeachers Global is wavering all fees for teachers who wish to voluntarily teach English online to adult refugees from Ukraine living in Ireland.

"Usually, a small commission fee and an annual token subscription fee is charged on each class taught but these fees are waivered as part of our efforts to support the Ukrainian community," Joan said.

Anyone willing to support or help with this project please contact Joan directly by email at joan@eteachersglobal.com