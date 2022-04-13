Delivery of affordable housing in Ireland 'is happening', minister says

Completion of the first purpose-built Cost Rental homes in Ireland show affordable housing is becoming a reality.

That's according to the Minister for Housing, Darragh O'Brien, who made the comment while opening a development in Co Dublin today (Wednesday April 13), where 50 Cost Rental homes have been completed.

Under the government's plan for housing across Ireland, 18,000 Cost Rental homes - long-term rents for middle-income earners at below open-market rates - will be provided between now and 2030.

Speaking at the opening today, Minister O'Brien said, "The delivery of affordable housing is happening and it’s making a positive difference. Ensuring there is affordable housing to rent is a Government priority. Cost Rental housing addresses the affordability challenges faced by those on moderate incomes who wish to rent a home.

"This model of housing provides renters with a long-term security of tenure with a rent level significantly below open-market rates. I am delighted that in the case of the Woodside development at Enniskerry Road, the tenants will pay rents set at 40% below market rents."

Great day to join @tuathhousing @RespondHousing @dlrcc at Enniskerry Road where 50 cost rental&105 social homes are being delivered.



A huge thank you to everyone who brought this project to fruition & best wishes to all of the people who will make their home here#HousingforAll pic.twitter.com/Ic6o6wqWLr — Darragh O'Brien (@DarraghOBrienTD) April 13, 2022

According to the Department of Housing, approximately 900 Cost Rental homes are projected to be delivered in 2022 and 2023.

The minister added: "A healthy pipeline of Cost Rental housing is building up and more developments are due to come on stream shortly. These developments will provide people with secure, affordable rental accommodation, and, as we deliver at scale, will help make Ireland’s housing market more affordable overall."