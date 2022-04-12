Search

12 Apr 2022

Sight of armed masked men in Derry 'unacceptable', NI superintendent says

12 Apr 2022 6:14 PM

Police are investigating after a number of shots were fired by masked men in Derry City. 

The incident happened at Durrow Park in the Bogside area of the city on Friday night (April 8). 

The area was searched by police officers on Monday (April 11) an a number of items have been seized and taken away for forensic examination.

Police also said they are aware of video footage on social media, purporting to be in relation to the incident.

Derry City & Strabane Superintendent Clive Beatty described a brazen and dangerous act that was carried out under the cover of darkness.

“The sight of armed and masked men on the streets of this city is unacceptable,” he said.

“This was an appalling display of contempt by those responsible towards the community. There is no justification for this.

“The public can be assured we will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1023 of 11/04/22.

A report can also be made online using a non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

