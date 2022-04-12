Search

12 Apr 2022

Name of shop where Ireland's newest millionaire bought Lotto ticket revealed

12 Apr 2022 6:03 PM

The shop which sold a Lotto Plus 1 ticket that scooped the top prize of €1million at the weekend has been named. 

The winner of the life-changing sum bought the ticket at the Spar Cherrymount store in Drogheda, Co Louth ahead of Saturday's (April 9) draw. 

Store owner Greg Linscheid was delighted to hear one of his customers had become Ireland's newest millionaire. 

He said, "This is great news to hear from the weekend and what a way to start the week for one of our customers as the 15th National Lottery millionaire of the year. This is the biggest prize that we have ever sold so I am sure that our regular customers will be thrilled to hear.

"We have a team of 18 working in-store and there will be great excitement amongst the staff as soon as news gets out. We wish the winner all the best with their big win!" 

The National Lottery confirms the lucky winner has made contact and arrangements are now being made for them to claim the big prize. 

A total of fifteen people have become millionaires so far in 2022. 

