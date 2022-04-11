Search

11 Apr 2022

Popular food chain to open in Ireland

Popular food chain to open in Ireland

Popular food chain Pret A Manger is to open shops in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland for the first time.

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Apr 2022 5:36 PM

Popular food chain Pret A Manger is to open shops in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland for the first time.

The company announced on Monday that it plans to launch 20 shops across the island of Ireland over the next decade.

The first will open in Dawson Street, Dublin city centre, this summer, and the company estimates the new stores will deliver around 500 jobs.

The shops will be launched in a franchise arrangement with Carebrook Partnership, a longstanding partner with Pret A Manger.

Chief executive Pano Christou said the business had planned to launch shops on the island of Ireland “for a long time”.

“We’re thrilled that we’re finally able to make it happen,” he said in a statement.

“There has long been demand from our neighbours on the island of Ireland to bring Pret’s freshly prepared food and organic coffee, and now with the backing of Carebrook Partnership Ltd we’re able to do so.

“We look forward to making this partnership a success.”

Gerard Loughran, chief executive of Carebrook Partnership, is an Irish businessman.

He said: “We’ve been working with Pret for over three decades, ever since they arrived in London.

“Having grown up in Tipperary, and with more than two decades of experience in the hospitality and food industry, I’ve always wanted to bring Pret to Ireland, so I’m delighted that this will soon become a reality.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media