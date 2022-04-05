REVEALED: Irish passport ranks as one of the highest in the world
The Irish passport has been ranked as the fifth most powerful passport in the world due to the number of destinations its holders can access without a prior visa.
Ireland are ranked at the same level as the UK, France and Portugal on the Henley Passport Index with a visa-free score of 187 with the US sitting just behind in sixth position with a visa-free score of 186.
Japan and Singapore (192 visa-free score) are in joint first while Germany and South Korea (190 visa-free score) sit in joint-2nd place with a 190 visa-free score. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain share 3rd place with a visa-free score of 189 while Afghanistan are at the bottom of the index with its citizens only able to travel to 26 destinations visa-free.
Ireland has been continuously in the Henley Passport Index top 10 over the last decade.
Members of the public have received the text message in recent days which claims they must pay a customs fee to release a package
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.