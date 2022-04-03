WARNING: Recall of popular children's chocolate due to salmonella poisoning

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today advises that a food recall by Ferrero of some Kinder Surprise chocolate products is underway due to a link with a food poisoning outbreak of Salmonella.

The FSAI, together with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre of the HSE, is investigating this ongoing food poisoning outbreak which is affecting Ireland, the UK and a number of other European countries.

To date, there have been ten cases in Ireland with the same strain of Salmonella responsible for the UK outbreak. A number of these Irish cases have involved young children, all of whom have fully recovered.

The FSAI is warning consumers who may have the recalled products at home not to eat them.

The batches being recalled are:

Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x3

All best before dates between July 11, 2022 and October 7, 2022

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, Food Safety Authority of Ireland has warned consumers not to eat the affected products.

“If anyone has any of the affected product at home, we are advising them not to eat it. We know that these particular Kinder Surprise products are popular with young children.

“Given that we are approaching Easter, we would urge parents and guardians to check at home if they have any of the products and if they do, to ensure that any are not eaten. We have ten cases of Salmonella food poisoning in Ireland linked to these products.

“The most common symptom of Salmonella food poisoning is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.”

The FSAI is liaising with the Department of Health and working closely with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre of the HSE, as well as the relevant agencies in the UK. The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing and the FSAI will provide further updates, as necessary.