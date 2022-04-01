'Ireland stands firmly with you' - 30 years of diplomatic ties with Ukraine celebrated

Search

01 Apr 2022

01 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Ireland's support for Ukraine's sovereignty is "unwavering". 

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, made the comment today (Friday April 1) while marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. 

In a statement, he said, "I am pleased to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Ukraine.

"Ireland’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and its right to choose its own foreign and security policy path is unwavering." 

Minister Coveney praised Ukraine for its people's resilience in the face of war. 

He said, "I have been so impressed by the courageous, measured and very capable response by Ukraine and its people to the unacceptable invasion of their country by Russia. Your resilience is being sorely tested but I am confident that you will overcome this grave challenge facing your country, as you have done at pivotal times in your long history.

"Along with our EU partners and other likeminded countries, Ireland stands firmly with you, and will offer assistance in the rebuilding process. I look forward to continued and enhanced cooperation as we explore ways for Ukraine to deepen its links with Ireland and with the EU." 

Approximately 15,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland so far since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Local News

