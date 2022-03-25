Over 9,000 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland
Over 9,000 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today (Friday March 25).
As of this morning, 1,466 Covid-19 patients were recorded as being in hospital, 55 of whom are in ICU.
According to the HPSC, 10,542 people registered positive antigen tests on Wednesday (March 23) through the HSE portal.
Forty six thousand eight hundred and eighty three cases of the virus have been reported in the last seven days, with 81,440 in the last fourteen days.
The HPSC has recorded 52 total deaths in the last fourteen days, with the median age marked as 86.5.
A total of 6,710 people in Ireland have died with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
