Search

24 Mar 2022

Ivana Bacik announced as new Irish Labour Party leader

Ivana Bacik announced as new Irish Labour Party leader

Ivana Bacik announced as new Irish Labour Party leader

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Mar 2022 2:08 PM

Ivana Bacik is the new leader of the Irish Labour Party.

The leadership contest came following the sudden resignation of Alan Kelly earlier this month.

No other candidate came forward to contest the position and it had been widely expected that Ms Bacik would take over.

“I am honoured, excited and I confess quite overwhelmed,” she said on Thursday, to applause.

She said that she was grateful for the support of party members and paid tribute to her predecessor Alan Kelly, calling him her “friend and comrade”.

The pair embraced after her election was announced.

“I know the ambition you have for our future and for how our party can shape our future for the better,” she told the audience in Ringsend, a traditionally working-class area of Dublin.

“I sincerely hope that I can repay the trust you have placed in me.”

The Labour TD for Dublin Bay South was elected to the Dail last summer in a by-election after more than a decade as a senator.

Her fellow TDs Duncan Smith and Aodhan O Riordain, seen as possible contenders, quickly ruled themselves out of any contest.

The resignation of Mr Kelly, while unexpected even in some Labour Party circles, came after months of static poll ratings.

Ms Bacik will be charged with uniting the party and convincing voters to once again back Labour, which is still struggling with the legacy of its time in the Fine Gael-led coalition Government, which oversaw harsh austerity measures in the aftermath of the financial crash.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Bacik spoke of her feminist credentials and her history of activism dating back to her student days.

She also referenced John and Pat Hume, speaking about the impotence of a state that “works for the unity of the people of Ireland”.

“I didn’t become a political activist because I had all the answers – and I still don’t.”

Addressing an audience that included her mother, Ms Bacik said: “For me, politics is about building a better future.

“It’s not contrived shouting matches or tearing people apart to score a political point.”

She said that her politics was “constructive.”

“It’s about positive change.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media