23 Mar 2022

Ukrainian and Russian language options now available on HSE website

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

23 Mar 2022 4:45 PM

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has confirmed healthcare information for refugees arriving in Ireland is now available to read in both the Ukrainian and Russian languages. 

The update to the HSE website (available here) was made yesterday (Tuesday March 22), with further updates expected to take place on a regular basis. 

It comes as the number of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland is expected to reach 20,000 by the end of March and 40,000 by the end of April. 

That's according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar who yesterday said, "As of this morning, more than 10,000 Ukrainians had arrived in Ireland and registered for international protection. We expect that number will rise to 20,000 by the end of the month. It is reasonable to assume that figure will probably hit approximately 40,000 by the end of next month, although nobody can know for sure. 

"What we are seeing is effectively a 1% increase in our population in the course of a few weeks. That is going to have serious impacts on education, healthcare, housing, social protection, the public finances and even on things like greenhouse gas emissions. Absolutely all calculations change when the population increases by 1% or 2% in the course of a few weeks." 

Refugees can turn to the HSE website for information on finding a place to stay, accessing financial support such as social welfare, obtaining the right to work as well as healthcare services. 

Mr Varadkar called the influx of refugees "an enormous crisis".

He said, "We have approximately 20,000 pledges from members of the public who are offering to provide accommodation. That effort is being led by the Irish Red Cross. Of these 20,000 pledges, for which we are very grateful to the public for its generosity in making those pledges, 4,000 are for independent own-door units or vacant properties. 

"They are being assessed and we hope to bring them into use as soon as possible. That is the priority. After that, we will move on to people who can offer a spare room, particularly those with access to public transport." 

