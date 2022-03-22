Organisers of controversial St Patrick's Day float depicting late Carlow pensioner issue apology

The organisers behind a St Patrick's Day float in Kilfenora, County Clare that parodied a late Carlow pensioner who passed away earlier this year have apologised for their actions.

The float made reference to the death of pensioner Peadar Doyle, who passed away on January 21.

A relative of the late Mr Doyle's relative and another man allegedly brought his body and attempted to claim his pension at a Carlow town post office shortly after he passed away; they were soon arrested by gardaí shortly after, with one of the men later being charged with two counts of deception in relation to the incident.

Gardaí have said that the pensioner did not die suddenly at the post office, and added that they have also established evidence that Mr Doyle was alive earlier that morning.

Commenting on the controversial float, one of the organisers, Orla Vaughan, admitted to Clare FM that their project was 'tone deaf.'

"It’s never good to apologise retrospectively over the hurt that’s been caused and the difficult times the family have and are going through."

She added that the group 'really, really, really apologise' to the late Mr Doyle's family.

Following this, Ms Vaughan said the parade organisers have written to the Doyle family to apologise.

She added there was no criteria for entry but a vetting process for future parades would be put in place to avoid another repeat of a similarly-controversial incident.

It has been reported that a close family friend of the later Mr Doyle and former Carlow-based Independent councillor, Walter Lacey, said Ms Vaughan’s apology was "full-some and generous."

Meanwhile, a relative of the late Mr Doyle’s recently thanked her local community for the support they have shown to the family.

She added that the family were 'angered' by the parades' representations and the ensuing 'ridicule' that their deceased relative has suffered.