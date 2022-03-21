Motorist driving at 'incredible' speed of almost 200km/h arrested by Gardai
The driver of a car travelling at a speed almost double the motorway limit has been arrested by Gardai.
According to An Garda Síochána, the motorist was caught this morning (Monday March 21) by Naas Roads Policing Unit travelling at what they called "an incredible" speed of 193km/h.
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected this motorist ravelling at an incredible speed of 193kph on the M9 - They were stopped and the motorist was arrested and has been charged with Dangerous Driving. A court appearance is to follow.#SlowDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/jVEZtt2Fs9— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 21, 2022
The car was stopped on the M9, where the speed limit is set at 120km/h, and the driver was charged with dangerous driving.
A court appearance is to follow.
Gardai are reminding motorists to slow down on the roads and arrive alive.
