Irish artists and creatives invited to apply for new music tender worth €1.5million

A new tender for music performance services across Ireland worth €1.5million over three years has been launched.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, announced news of the tender today (Saturday March 19).

It will provide a series of interlinked musician performances, with both online and live audience-based events (subject to Covid restrictions), to broadcast free-of charge across a wide variety of media and social media.

The performances will be in celebration of modern Irish music, music of Irish origin and music with strong heritage links to Irish culture.

A number of musical initiatives - including the Ireland in Music series, and the Hot Press Young and Emerging Artists Series - were previously funded by the government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tender contract will reportedly be awarded initially for a three-year period with maximum available funding of €500,000 per annum.

The vast majority - 70% to 80% - will be provided to artists and creative workers.

Tender documentation can be found here and queries on the process can be directed via email to csu@tcagsm.gov.ie with 'Music Services Tender Query' listed as the subject.