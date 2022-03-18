Family concerned after teenager goes missing on St Patrick's Day
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Dylan Halligan who is missing from his home in Tulllow, Co.Carlow since Thursday, March 17.
Dylan is described as being 5’ 11” in height, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Dylan was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black puffer jacket and white runners.
Gardaí and Dylan’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on Dylan's whereabouts is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station 059 915 1222 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
