Search

16 Mar 2022

 New CSO report reveals 15% rise in house prices across Ireland in one year

 New CSO report reveals 15% rise in house prices across Ireland in one year

 New CSO report reveals 15% rise in house prices across Ireland in one year

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

16 Mar 2022 12:57 PM

Residential house prices across Ireland rose by almost 15% in the last year, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). 

The CSO today (Wednesday March 16) published their Residential Property Price Index (RPPI), which shows a 14.8% rise in house prices nationally between January 2021 and January 2022. 

Prices outside Dublin saw the highest rise at 16%, with homes in the Capital being sold for prices 13.3% higher than a year prior. 

The area outside Dublin that saw the largest rise was the Border at 24.7%, while the Mid-West saw a 13.8% rise. 

According to the CSO, the average cost of houses purchased nationwide in the last year was €280,000. 

The lowest average price between January 2021 and January 2022 was €130,000 in Longford, while the highest average price was €595,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown. 

In January 2022, a total of 3,517 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with Revenue, an increase of 0.9% compared to the 3,484 purchases in January 2021. 

Existing dwellings accounted for over 80% (or 2,899) of the dwelling purchases filed with the Revenue Commissioners in January 2022, while almost 18% (or 618) were new dwellings.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media