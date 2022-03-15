WATCH: Ukrainian refugees in Ireland correct Kay Burley after 'British' remark

Irish people on Twitter have been quick to praise two Ukrainian refugees who corrected Sky News anchor Kay Burley on her geography this morning.

Allada and Anastasia were speaking to Sky News about their harrowing journey out of war-torn Ukraine.

They left their native Kharkiv to escape "Russian bombs and rockets" and made it to Poland before settling in Ireland where more than 6,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived to safety from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Astonishingly, Kay Burley wrapped up her interview with the young women by saying she was glad they were safe and wished that they could "can build a new life in Dublin safe in the knowledge British people are behind you."

Enjoying how these young Ukrainian women schooled Kay Burley for her "You can build a new life in Dublin safe in the knowledge British people are behind you". "We want to send IRISH people...we are so grateful to Irish people." https://t.co/vbi43QG0nq — Jennifer O'Connell (@jenoconnell) March 15, 2022

Allada then immediately took the chance to thank the "Irish people", adding, "we are so grateful for all the kindness and hospitality that they treat us with."