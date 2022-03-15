Search

15 Mar 2022

Northern Irish detectives on Lyra McKee murder case arrest 5 men

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

15 Mar 2022 12:06 PM

Northern Irish detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry have arrested five men. 

The journalist was shot dead as she observed rioting in the Creggan area on the outskirts of the city in April 2019. 

According to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), the men are aged between 20 and 54 years old, with three in their twenties and one in his forties. 

They were arrested in the cityside of Derry this morning (Tuesday March 15) under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast, where they will be interviewed. 

A paramilitary group stylizing themselves as 'the New IRA' previously admitted responsibility for the killing. 

