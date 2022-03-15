Popular store recalls frozen meal due to concerns for allergy sufferers
A popular store has recalled a batch of frozen meals due to concerns for allergy sufferers.
Lidl Ireland issued the recall for its Culinea Paella (pack size 750g) due to ingredients not being labelled in English.
The implicated batch contains crustaceans, fish, milk and molluscs, all ingredients which may make the product unsafe for consumers who are allergic or intolerant.
The affected batch number is L1354-2 with a best before date of 20/06/2023.
